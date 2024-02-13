Bruce Rhoden

SYCAMORE — Bruce A. Rhoden, age 65, of Sycamore, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at home.

A celebration of life service for Bruce will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sycamore American Legion or the Sycamore American Legion Ballfield in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

