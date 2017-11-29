Home Obituaries Brian Alan McQuistion

Brian Alan McQuistion

Posted on November 29, 2017
0
0
28

CAREY — Brian Alan McQuistion, of Findlay, died Saturday evening, Nov. 25, 2017, at his apartment. He was 42.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, with the Rev. Ray Mallett, OFM Conv., officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with scripture service at 7:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist in funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Norman E. Phillips

    Norman E. Phillips

    FOREST — Norman E. Phillips, age 87, of Forest, died at 10:48 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, …
    November 29, 2017
    2 min read

  • Connie “Constance” L. Neal

    SYCAMORE — Connie “Constance” L. Neal, age 82, of 8505 Ohio 67, Upper Sandusky, died at 1:…
    November 29, 2017
    1 min read

  • Louise K. Buckingham

    CAREY — Louise K. Buckingham, formerly of Carey, died at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017…
    November 29, 2017
    18 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply