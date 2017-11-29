CAREY — Brian Alan McQuistion, of Findlay, died Saturday evening, Nov. 25, 2017, at his apartment. He was 42.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, with the Rev. Ray Mallett, OFM Conv., officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with scripture service at 7:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist in funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

