Bonnie Cook

SYCAMORE — Bonnie R. Cook, age 87, formerly of Sycamore, died at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Autumnwood Care Center, Tiffin.

Funeral services for Bonnie are 4 p.m. Tuesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or No One Fights Alone in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

