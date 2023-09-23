Betty Clark

Betty M. Clark, 85, of Findlay and formerly of Forest, passed away peacefully at 10:52 pm on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, with family by her side.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, with Pastor William Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

