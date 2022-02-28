Betty Burton

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Betty Jean Burton, age 76, of Forest, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

A funeral service is 12 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Livingston officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

