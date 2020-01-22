Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FAIRBORN — Bernard C. Brinson, age 77, of Tipp City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Somerset, Kentucky, to his late parents, Alpha and Daisy Frances (Van Hook) Brinson.

He also was preceded in death by a sister, Dakota F. (David) Critchfield and brother, Vonice R. Brinson.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, DeLana (Adair) Brinson; sons, William L. (Darcy) Brinson, Toledo; Jerry L. Brinson, Chester, Montana; and Jeffrey S. (Christine) Brinson, Tipp City; a brother, Vernon (Mollie) Brinson, Sandusky; sisters, Rosie (Richard) Puchta, Carey; Doris (Harold) Schryer, Upper Sandusky; a sister-in-law, Regina Brinson; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bernard retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1982 after 20 years of dedicated service. He worked many different jobs after retiring from the service and was very dedicated to his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service is noon on Friday at Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324, with burial to follow at The Dayton National Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home Friday.

Contributions in Bernard’s memory may be sent to Hospice of Miami County Inc., 550 Summit Ave No. 101, Troy, OH 45373.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.