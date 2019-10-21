FOREST — Barbara S. McKee, age 76, of Forest, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 27, 1943, in Marion, to the late Adelbert V. and Helen M. (Lee) Thomas. She married Keith R. McKee on April 25, 1970, and he survives in Forest.

Barbara also is survived by children, Sonya (Kenneth) Drumm, Forest; Gregg (Jane) McKee, Mount Blanchard; Susan (Scott) Eiting, Wharton; Stacy (Larry) Wickiser, Carey; Scott (Toni) McKee, Ridgeway; Beate Vosswinkel, Germany; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, James (Linda) Thomas, Defiance; Jerry (Marsha) Thomas; Upper Sandusky; and Joseph (Julie) Thomas, Upper Sandusky.

Mrs. McKee was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Keegan McKee.

Barbara retired from Kroger in Kenton after 27 years of employment, then she and her husband were co-owners of the Grid Iron Bar & Grill in Forest.

She was a member of Moose Lodge No. 428, Kenton; and Forest VFW Post No. 1182 Ladies Auxiliary.

Mrs. McKee was a former member of the Red Hat Club. She held multiple offices in Kenton bowling leagues.

Barbara worked with the Board of Elections at the Forest precinct.

She enjoyed collecting dolls, raising flowers and spending time with her family and friends.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Drumm officiating. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence, or to view the life tribute video.