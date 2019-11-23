Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Barbara Jane Mandeville Eley, 77, of Carey, died at 5:59 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Born Nov. 1, 1942, in Carey, she was a daughter of the late George and BenEva (Mitsch) Hayman. She married Kenneth Mandeville and they divorced. She married Charles A. Eley on Nov. 1, 1995. He survives in Crawford.

She is survived by a daughter, Annette (Levi) Miller, Lucas; four step-children, Elizabeth (Jeff) Feick, Canal Winchester; Phil (Lorene) Eley, Marysville; Ruth (Mike) Schryer, Upper Sandusky; and Jim (Flo) Eley, Nevada, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl K. Mandeville; a brother, John H. Hayman; and three brothers-in-law, Dave, John and Mark Eley.

Barbara began work at the FBI in Washington, D.C. She returned home upon the death of her brother and worked at Carey Plastics, RCA in Findlay and retired from Westinghouse/A.O. Smith after 38 years.

She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carey.

She was a member of the American Legion No. 225, Moose Lodge No. 1045 and Amvets No. 777, all in Upper Sandusky.

Barbara enjoyed her long-time friend, Carolyn (Dible) Doran. She enjoyed going to Lake Erie, playing Euchre and she loved the time spent with her family.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor William Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church or Angeline Industries and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

