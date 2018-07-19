CAREY — Barbara Ann Ratliff, of Carey, died at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. She was 67.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday at Beach Funeral Home, Carey, with the Rev. William P. Schultz officiating.

Burial will be at a later date at Zion Bloom Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Dorcas Carey Public Library.

