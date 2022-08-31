GALION — Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel, 87, of Galion, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Avita Galion Hospital.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., Galion, OH 44833, with the Rev. Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Arlene Henkel, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

