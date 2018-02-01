FOREST — Anthony L. “Tony” Parsell, of Mount Blanchard, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was 64.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at Clark Shields Funeral Home with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating.

Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Feb. 17 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverdale Athletic Boosters or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute video, send a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!