Anthony L. “Tony” Parsell

Posted on February 1, 2018
FOREST — Anthony L. “Tony” Parsell, of Mount Blanchard, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was 64.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at Clark Shields Funeral Home with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating.

Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Feb. 17 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverdale Athletic Boosters or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

