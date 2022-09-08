Angela Crace

CAREY — Angela R. Crace, of Carey, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. She was 44.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!