Terry Coleman

FOSTORIA — Terry L. “TC” Coleman, 74, of Sycamore, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.

The funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery with military honors by the United Veterans of Fostoria Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project or United Veterans of Fostoria Honor Guard.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

