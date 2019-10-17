Thursday, October 17, 2019

TIFFIN — The Seneca County Humane Society on Tuesday afternoon released a statement on Facebook about its frustration with what it said was a mishandled situation involving Debbra and Orville Alabaugh, who on Aug. 1, had 149 dogs seized from a facility they own in Upper Sandusky following an investigation of neglect and cruelty to animals at the property, which the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office deemed a “puppy mill.” One deceased dog also was seized from the property. An Aug. 8 warrant at the Alabaughs’ residence in Tiffin resulted in the seizure of an additional 17 dogs by the Humane Society of Seneca County.