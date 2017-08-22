Sheriff’s Office trying to identify Harpster bank robber

HARPSTER — The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unidentified man who robbed First Federal Bank in Harpster on Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., a white male around 5-7, 230 pounds, with a thick mustache and brown hair entered the bank, handed a teller a note and left with an unknown amount of cash, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

No weapons were shown or threatened, according to the release.

The suspect fled the immediate area on foot and was believed to have left the area in a small, dark-colored car.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the sheriff’s office at 419-294-2362.