Road construction project to affect US 30 on Friday

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transporation has announced the following construction projects to affect Wyandot County tihs week. The work outlined below is weather permitting.

— The U.S. 30 westbound exit ramp to U.S. 23/30 northbound, on the east side of the city of Upper Sandusky, will close on Friday for approximately one day to remove a light tower.

Detour onto U.S. 23 south to Ohio 199 to back to U.S. 23 north

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for one’s commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.