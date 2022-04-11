Meeting minutes

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A visit from Florence

Charlotte Leeth dressed as former first lady Florence Harding while giving a presentation on Harding at the most recent meting of th Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International.

Delta Kappa Gamma International

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International joined with Lambda Chapter April 2 at the Kenton Elks. Twenty-two members were welcomed by Co-President Patty Palmer. She also thanked the committee of Sandy Berry, Ruth Ann Poling, Martha Cramer and Jean Kearns. Palmer presented a short Founders’ Day tribute with Co-President Donna Myers accompanied by Lori Paul playing piano.

Palmer introduced Charlotte Leeth who dressed as Florence Harding, wife of 29th U.S. President Warren G. Harding. Leeth reported various facts about Florence and her life before and after marrying Harding. She had a very domineering father who eventually disowned her because of her ideas of independence and choice of men. She had a baby with a man who left her and the baby destitute. She had to give piano lessons in order to survive, but eventually gave up her little boy to her father who wanted to raise the boy as his own. This gave her freedom to eventually marry Harding.

Harding did a great job of running the Marion Star newspaper. Harding was good looking and had a great personality and just wanted to be everyone’s friend. He came to the attention of political promoters who helped Harding to gain what was needed to become a U.S. senator and later president of the United States. Harding and Florence made plans to travel west to Alaska, but neither had the best of health. They went anyway soon after she found out about the misuse of funds known as the Teapot Dome Scandal. She almost did not go because of the secrets of this and Harding’s affairs. People greeted them on the train ride wherever they stopped, but Harding would not return alive to Washington, D.C., after his heart attack out west. Florence returned and destroyed every paper in Harding’s office that would give a blackened memory of Harding. She loved him in spite of all that had happened.

Palmer led the group in thanking Leeth. She and Lori Paul then led the group in remembering Kappa’s recently passed member Elaine Kern. Myers also announced the return of the Kappa pins of another passed former member as stated from DKG State President Deb Cantor.

Myers offered a prayer. Members enjoyed a delicious lunch prepared by Sue Buroker at the Kenton Elks. She and her staff were thanked.

Following lunch Sandy Berry offered to accept dues and luncheon payments. Palmer announced the next Kappa meeting to be on May 14 at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Officers will be installed at the next meeting. The committee is Donna Myers, Jodine McKinley, Lori Paul and Elaine Hoover.

The meeting ended with Dorothy Blackburn leading the group in singing the Delta Kappa Gamma Song accompanied by Lori Paul. Myers wished all members safe travels.