Local opportunities

Wyandot County students had the chance to see what kind of local careers were available to them during a career showcase Tuesday in the Masters’ Building at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds. Mohawk, Upper Sandusky and Carey freshman as well as sixth grade students from Upper Sandusky, Mohawk, Carey, OLC and St. Peter School were able to learn about opportunities with Kasai, Hanon, Vanguard Sentinal, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, the Upper Sandusky Water Department, Ohio State Marion campus, First Citizens National Bank, The Andersons, Liquibox, Prospira, Engineered Wire and Marion Technical College. Above: Emma Johnson and Olivia Sybert work to loosen nuts and bolts and move them to a new location quickly during a timed game at the Vaughn Industries booth. Below: Dilyn Dick tries to navigate a bouncy horse through a makeshift barrel race course at the Kalmbach Feed booth.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger