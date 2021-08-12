Health Dept reports 23 active cases in county; 2 in hospital

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported there were 23 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday in Wyandot County.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,386. This includes 1,828 lab-confirmed cases and 558 probable cases.

Two patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,306 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are 9-4 p.m. Fridays at the health department. No appointment is necessary.

View Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine information at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,149,318 confirmed and probable cases, 62,881 hospitalizations and 20,580 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health also has created a dashboard that provides both local and regional data available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.