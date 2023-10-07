Local properties transferred

Nevada Community to Church to Bruce A. Clinger and Joyce A. Clinger, 1.00 acre in Antrim Township.

Yvonne K. Sellars to James A. Miller, .78 acre in Antrim Township.

Dennis J. Elchert and Tammy L. Elchert to Katelynn M. Elchert, property in Carey.

Cayla Baughman, Ryan Baughman, Judy DeAmicis and Paul DeAmicis to Cayla Baughman and Judy DeAmicis, property in Carey.

Charles Brian Ulrich to Timothy Addison Day, properties in Upper Sandusky.

Daniel F. Reid, Wendy A. Reid and Wendy T. Reid to Daniel F. Reid and Wendy A. Reid, properties in Upper Sandusky.

Robert S. Sigler to Virginia Cole, 5.190 acres in Antrim Township.

John D. Kin deceased to Kathrene L. Kin trustee and Kin trust, 101.5 acres in Mifflin Township.

Bradley S. McColly and Vanessa L. McColly to Austin Searfoss and Gabrielle Searfoss, .97 acre in Jackson Township.

I.S.F. Inc. and I/S/F Inc. to S. Michael Castanien, 5.000 acres in Pitt Township.

Scott D. Miller deceased to Donna K. Miller, .85 acre in Salem Township.

Sharlene W. Thornton to Thomas C. Thornton, properties in Upper Sandusky.

Thomas C. Thornton to Angela Peterson and Rodney Peterson, properties in Upper Sandusky.

Stanton C. Swihart Jr. deceased to Deanna J. Swihart, property in Upper Sandusky.

Zane Kitzler and Madison A. Vince to Rowan Aldridge Ritchey, property in Upper Sandusky.

U.S. Bank National Association trustee to Castlerock 2023 LLC, properties in Little Sandusky.

Jeffrey A. Agerter to Stanley Beatty, properties in Ridge Township.

Anthony N. Lessig and Coleen A. Lessig to Anthony N. Lessig and Coleen A. Lessig revocable living trust, Anthony N. Lessig trustee and Coleen A. Lessig trustee, properties and .121 acre in Carey.

Antonio G. Rivera to Bridgett J. Arnett and Bridgett J. Rivera, property in Sycamore.

Elizabeth Schryer and Tristan M. Schryer to Jena Hemmer, property in Sycamore.

Rex E. Larick deceased to Gary Wess Harr, properties in Upper Sandusky.