Area campus notes

Bailey earns master’s from University of Phoenix

Steve Bailey, 63, an oncology nurse at Ohio Health, recently received his master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix. Ohio Health helped Bailey with completing his master’s degree through an education assist program.

Melroy performs in UF spring piano recital

FINDLAY — Avery Melroy, of Forest, recently performed in a spring piano recital at the University of Findlay.

Melroy performed “Prelude in D Minor” by R. Vandall.

UF students participate in Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.

The symposium may be viewed at www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/ssc2023.

Local students include:

— Kayla Bays, of Carey, received honors in English.

— Cassidy Conrad, of Harpster, was honored as a sophomore member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter No. 310.

— Francis Jones, of Forest, was honored as a freshman member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter No. 310.

— Sarah Lipscomb, of Bucyrus, received an Aristos Eklektos member award.

— Victoria Phillips, of Sycamore, was honored as a sophomore member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter No. 310.

— Sarah Reinhart, of Carey, was honored as a freshman member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter No. 310.

— Seth Rothlisberger, of Upper Sandusky, was named a Choose Ohio First Scholar for computer science.

— Hayden Russell, of Carey, presented “Investigation of Chalcone Pharmacophore against Glioblastoma Multiforme.”

— Mackenzi Thompson, of Forest, presented “Making Up the Gap: High School vs. Elementary” and was named a Kappa Delta Pi new initiate.

— Cecilia Wurm, of Bucyrus, presented “Making Up the Gap: High School vs. Elementary.”

— Jack Yeater, of Carey, was named an outstanding senior in theatre.

— Cathryn Zimmer, of Sycamore, was honored as a 2022-23 member of the Nu Beta Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in business.

— Jeffrey Zimmer, of Sycamore, was honored as a 2022-23 member of the Nu Beta Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in business.

Yeater performs in UF spring voice recital

FINDLAY —- Jack Yeater, of Carey, recently participated in a spring voice recital at the University of Findlay.

Yeater performed “I’m Not That Smart” and “I’d Rather Be Sailing” by William Flinn.

Smith performs in Mount Union band concert

ALLIANCE — Steven Smith of Upper Sandsky, performed in the Mount Union concert band April 26 in Brush Performance Hall in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert featured works by Pierre Leemans, Aaron Copland, Hans Zimmer, John Philip Sousa and more.

Learn more about Mount Union’s performance ensembles by visiting ountunion.edu/music.

Hensel selected as Baldwin Wallace University Outstanding Senior Award winner

BEREA — egan Hensel, of Upper Sandusky and a graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, is one of two Baldwin Wallace University senior student-athletes to be selected as an Outstanding Senior Award winner.

The Kenneth Steingass Most Outstanding Male Athlete Award has been awarded since 1948-49 while the Marcia French Most Outstanding Female Athlete Award was first awarded in 1981-82. Both are presented annually to a deserving senior which is voted on by the coaches.

Hensel becomes the 11th women’s basketball student-athlete and second straight to receive the Marcia French Most Outstanding Senior Female Athlete Award. She closed out her final season by averaging 7.9 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. Hensel was second the in made 3s (39). She tallied 213 points, 132 rebounds, 20 assists, 20 steals and 13 blocks. She was the OAC Player of the Week on Jan. 2 and the BW Invitational All-Tournament Most Valuable Player. For her career, Hensel appeared in 106 games with 56 starts. She recorded 696 points, 427 rebounds, 77 assists, 77 steals and 31 blocks. Hensel ranks fifth all-time in school history in free throw percentage with 81.25% and sixth in 3 pointers made. She is a two-time All-OAC honoree. Off the court, Hensel is a three-time Academic All-OAC selection and a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team performer.

Classroom named in memory of deputy sheriff Brandy Winfield

MARION — The memory of a fallen deputy sheriff lives on. Marion Technical College recently named its Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy classroom in memory of Deputy Brandy Winfield, an alumnus who was killed in the line of duty.

“Thank you for bestowing this honor on Brandy. He was so special to us,” said his widow, Sara Winfield.

In addition to his mother, his brother and his two sons, many members of the community remembered Brandy Winfield’s heart, dedication and hard work.

“I had the honor and privilege of working with the Winfield family,” Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles said. “Oct. 14, 2014, changed my life and the lives of law enforcement officers in Marion County.”

That was the day that Deputy Brandy Winfield was shot investigating a report of a disabled vehicle. He was just 29 years old.

“Brandy was a tenacious worker who loved being in law enforcement. He loved catching thieves. He loved helping people,” Bayles said. “He had an even greater love for his wife and kids.”

Many people donated to the fund to name the classroom in Winfield’s honor, including his elementary school art teacher Connie Brown. While she remembers young students causing chaos, Winfield stood out.

“One little guy sat and watched, did his best, and listened. He did it every week,” Brown said. “I have always remembered him because he was so outstanding.”

Another instructor in high school and at the Marion Technical College law enforcement academy remembered being one of many teachers impressed with Winfield being prepared, punctual and a class leader who volunteered and won many contests among cadets. Bayles said as an officer, Winfield took all the training he could to improve his skills.

Winfield also was remembered for his sense of humor, his mischievous smile, infectious laugh and love of jokes.

Winfield’s son, Landon, is graduating from the academy this spring and attends the classroom named in his father’s honor.

“Brandy Winfield is an example to all of our cadets,” said Greg Perry, commander of the academy and director of law and criminal justice at Marion Tech.

“The Marion community has been so generous in supporting this memorial,” said Mike Stuckey, director of the Marion Technical College Foundation.

Generous donations from the community have raised $14,352 for the $20,000 goal. Marion Tech is still accepting donations for the Winfield fund, which will support training and fitness equipment for the law enforcement academy. To make a donation, go to bit.ly/Give-To-Next and designate the Winfield fund. For more information, go to ww.mtc.edu.

Hall of Fame women’s lacrosse coach to be Fall 2023 PALS speaker

TIFFIN — University of North Carolina women’s lacrosse coach Jenny Levy — a Hall of Famer as one of the winningest coaches in the sport — is coming to Heidelberg University this fall as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Patricia Adams Lecture Series.

The announcement of Levy’s visit to Heidelberg was made today by Susan McCafferty, chair of the PALS Selection Committee. PALS will be held this fall on Sept 28.

During Levy’s visit to Heidelberg, she will have an opportunity to interact with the entire campus community, and especially with students. She will meet with students in various classes, participate in an informal fireside chat and engage with Heidelberg’s student-athletes and coaches. The highlight will be her keynote address during an evening dinner and reception.

Entering her 28th season as North Carolina’s head coach, Levy ranks third in NCAA Division I history in career wins, is a three-time national champion and a three-time National Coach of the Year. She has more wins and more Atlantic Coast Conference regular season victories than any coach in history. She has career record of 395-118, including 96-33 in ACC play, in 27 easons. In 2021, she was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

She has led the Tar Heels to 13 appearances in the NCAA Tournament semifinals, tied for most in NCAA history, including 10 of the last 13. er 40 CAA Tournament wins rank third in history.

Levy became the fourth coach in women’s lacrosse history to win an NCAA championship as a player — with Virginia in 1991 and as a head coach. She is one of only five head coaches to win three or more NCAA titles.

The only head coach in UNC women’s lacrosse history, Levy built the Tar Heel program from scratch. he has guided North Carolina to 24 NCAA Tournament bids, 13 NCAA Tournament semifinal appearances, 10 CC regular season titles, seven ACC Tournament titles and three NCAA hampionships n 27 easons. She is a seven-time ACC Coach of the Year.