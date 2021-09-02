75 active COVID cases reported Wednesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported Wednesday afternoon that there are currently 75 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these cases, 16 are vaccinated against COVID-19 and 59 are not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,503. This includes 1,916 lab-confirmed cases and 587 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,370 individuals have been released from isolation.

Three patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, one of which is vaccinated.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering the Moderna vaccine will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

s of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,228,002 confirmed and probable cases, 66,013 hospitalizations and 20,866 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov.