194 active cases reported Monday afternoon in county

Wyandot County Public Health reported 194 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County as of Monday afternoon. Of these, 49 patients are vaccinated and 145 are not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,868. This includes 2,169 lab-confirmed cases and 699 probable cases.

Six patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these, two are vaccinated and four are not.

Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths and 2,616 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County Public Health offers the Moderna vaccine at walk-in clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, Wyandot Memorial Hospital also is offering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in walk-in clinics from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for those ages 12 and older via the surgical entrance at the hospital. Other vaccination times at WMH are available upon request.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,393,696 confirmed and probable cases, 72,061 hospitalizations and 21,820 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.