19 confirmed, 1 probable case reported in county

Tuesday the Wyandot County Health Department reported a total of 20 coronavirus cases, including 19 lab confirmed cases and one probable case in Wyandot County. Of the reported individuals, there are no current hospitalizations, two deaths and four cases have recovered.

Confirmed cases include two females in their 30s with onset dates of April 9 and 12, and a male in his 30s with an onset date of March 22; three males in their 40s with onset dates ranging from April 5-13; three females and seven males in their 50s with onset dates ranging from March 26 and April 14; two males in their 60s with one deceased and one with an onset date of April 11; and one male over the age of 80 who has died.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay-at-home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 13,725 confirmed and probable cases, 2,779 hospitalizations and 557 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

and visit the ODH’s dashboard which provides local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current Ohio Department of Health Orders and Governor DeWine’s executive orders visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/resources/public-health-orders/public-health-orders.

Additional resources include the ODH information line 833-4-ASK-ODH and the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.