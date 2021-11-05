153 active cases reported Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 153 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 23 are vaccinated and 130 are not. Four patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which one is vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,380. This includes 2,459 lab-confirmed cases and 921 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 64 deaths, and 3,163 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.565,043 confirmed and probable cases, 80,852 hospitalizations, and 25,067 Ohio resident deaths.