Heidi and Scott Thiel are the parents of a girl. Hayleigh Marie Thiel was born at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Ed Pieracini of Findlay and Judy Conant of Wharton. Paternal grandparents are Dan and Carolyn Thiel of Upper Sandusky.