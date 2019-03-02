Fair board holds annual reverse raffle

The Wyandot County Fair Board held its sixth annual reverse raffle Feb. 9.

The night was a sellout. All 300 reverse raffle tickets sold out a week before the event, which was held to help raise funds for general bills and maintenance and up keep on the grounds in the offseason.

The event consisted of many games of chance, raffles and auctions. Food and drinks were available for purchase from the Corner Inn. The guns and bows raffled were provided by the Sportsman’s Stop. Many items were donated by local businesses to be auctioned off either by silent or live auctions.

Other items were provided for raffle by the fair board, which included a Winchester 24 gun safe and a 36-inch Blackstone griddle grill. By request, next year the board will be adding some more items by raffle for women.

New this year was a Dessert Dash. This was a chance to silent bid on desserts donated by local bakers and fair supporters and then make a dash once the bidders were announced as top bidders. Also, a wine pull and take-a-chance were some games of chance. Players did not know what they were getting but were a guaranteed win whether it be wine, money or a gift certificate from a local establishment.

The fair board already has looked into ways to improve the register and checkout system and is looking forward to another exciting seventh annual reverse raffle Feb. 8, 2020.

The next fair board event is square dancing and a euchre tournament March 9 a night of fun for the whole family. Admission is $5 at the door with those 7 and under admitted free. Euchre tournament entry is $10 per person.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dancing and the tournament to begin at 7 p.m. Guests may bring their own beer, snacks and drinks. There will be some available for donation as well.