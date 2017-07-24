Compassionate Friends release memorial balloons for grieving parents on Aug. 6

Parents and families who have had children die are invited to a memorial balloon release from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Stepping Stones Park.

Sponsored by The Compassionate Friends of Wyandot County, the annual balloon release will take place at the shelter at the park

Helium balloons, tags and drinks will be provided.

Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share during a potluck following the balloon launch.

The Compassionate Friends is a worldwide organization that offers support and hope for bereaved parents and their families.

“The Compassionate Friends is about transforming the pain of grief into the elixir of hope,” said Simon Stephens, founder of TCF. “It takes people out of the isolation society imposes on the bereaved and lets them express their grief naturally. With the shedding of tears, healing comes. And the newly bereaved get to see people who have survived and are learning to live and love again.”

The Wyandot County chapter meets monthly.

For more information, contact Pat Below at 419-209-2049 or Jim Minehart at 419-310-2490.