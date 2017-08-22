Home Lifestyles Births Scarlet Bellyn Pneuman

Samantha and Colin Pneuman of Upper Sandusky are the parents of twins. Scarlet Bellyn Pneuman was born at 4:19 p.m. and Greyson Silas Pneuman was born at 4:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Scarlet was 17.75 inches long and weighed 5.5 pounds. Greyson was 18.5 inches long and weighed 5.3 pounds.

The maternal grandparents are Herb and Dee Conn Jr., Upper Sandusky. The paternal grandparents are Wayne and Susan Pneuman of Brentwood, Tennessee.

