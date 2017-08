Robyn Gillogly and Kristopher Moore of Tiffin are the parents of a girl. Olivia Rose Moore was born at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

She was 20.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Helen Hasan, Tiffin; and Randy Gillogly, Columbus. The paternal parents are Dawn Stacy, Clyde; and Gary Moore Sr., Tiffin.