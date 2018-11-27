Birth Announcements: November, 2018

Haley Fletcher and Adam Gottfried, of Nevada, are the parents of a boy. Marcus Gene Gottfried was born at 4:03 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

He was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

———

Erika and Luke Leppla, of Tiffin, are the parents of a girl. Cora Jo Leppla was born at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 20.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

———

Caitlin and Josh Harper, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a girl. Hollis Eden Harper was born at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 21 inches long and weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Troy and Pam Richey, of Upper Sandusky. The paternal grandparents are Bryan and Cathy Harper, of Radnor.

———

Jessica Hensley and Austin Denzer, of Nevada, are the parents of a boy. Jaxson Fredrick Freelin Denzer was born at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

He was 21.25 inches long and weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

The maternal grandparent is Tonya Altvater, of Nevada. The paternal grandparents are Christine Denzer, of Bucyrus, and James F. Day, of Bucyrus.

———

Natasha Williams and Brice Logan, of New Riegel, are the parents of a girl. Elizabeth Rae Logan was born at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 20 inches long and weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Richard and Laurie Williams, of New Riegel. The paternal grandparent is Linda Sue Beaston, of Upper Sandusky.

———

Deanna and Jared Lucas, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a girl. Wrenleigh Ann Lucas was born at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 21.75 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Janet Stuckman, of Bucyrus, and Dean Stuckman, of Marion. The paternal grandparents are Marlene and Mark Lucas, of Upper Sandusky.

———

Erica and Kyle Reece, of Marion, are the parents of a girl. Avalynne Rose Reece was born at 9:57 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 20 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Tammy Stansbery and Eric Stansbery. The paternal grandparents are Todd Reece Sr. and Connie Seckel.

———

Loretta and Blake Bryant, of Kenton, are the parents of a girl. Ella Faye Bryant was born at 6:11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Charlotte and James Penwell Jr., of Kenton. The paternal grandparents are Karen and Gary Bryant, of Russells Point.

———

Marissa Caudill, of Upper Sandusky, is the parent of a girl. Kyra Reign Caudill was born at 2:51 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Katie Caudill and Gene Caudill, both of Upper Sandusky.

———

Erica Mick, of Sycamore, and Cody Dull, of Tiffin, are the parents of a boy. Ronan Reis Dull was born at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

He was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.