Vaccination clinics to be held in Sycamore, Carey

This Ohio Department of Health map shows regional mass vaccination clinics in the state of Ohio. Carey and Sycamore will have mass vacciation clinics held in April, open to all who are eligible.

Ohio recently added additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics in both Carey and Sycamore. The clinics will offer Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccinations.

While these clinics will be publicized statewide, Wyandot County Public Health is encouraging locals to sign-up quickly to ensure availability.

The Carey clinics will be held April 6 and April 20 at Carey Public School, 2016 Blue Devil Drive, Carey.

The Sycamore clinic is to be held at April 20 at the Sycamore Event Center, 3498 Ohio 103, Sycamore.

To book online, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and enter the zip code in the search bar. Booking also may be completed over the phone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

For additional information call 419-771-3784. Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to find answers to questions about COVID-19 vaccines.