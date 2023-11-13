Moms practice

The Upper Sandusky boys basketball team had a practice Saturday afternoon with their mothers in the high school gym.

Father-son cornhole champs

Gavin Frey (left) and Todd Frey were the winners of the Upper Sandusky boys basketball team’s father-son cornhole tournament Saturday morning in the high school gym. It was part of a large team-building day that started with the dads joining film study before cornhole. Later in the afternoon, moms practiced with their sons, and in the evening, the boys took part in a series of non-basketball events including bowling and wiffleball.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Family competition

Bryan Montgomery (right) tosses a bean bag next to Chris Daris in the third-place match in the Upper Sandusky boys basketball team’s father-son cornhole tournament Saturday morning. The Darises topped the Montgomerys for third place. The Freys were winners over the Dunns for the championship. The day included a series of team building events.

Olympic champs

The team of (from left) Kaden Vogel, Justin Heilman, Brock Montgomery, Rowen Kennedy and Keegan Dunn was crowned the Upper Sandusky basketball Olympic champions by taking first place in a series of non-basketball events Saturday night. Kennedy had the top bowling score of 187.

Firing to the plate

Parker Osborn pitches during the Upper Sandusky boys basketball team’s wiffleball tournament Saturday night.

Cornhole with dad

The Upper Sandusky boys basketball team had a father-son cornhole tournament Saturday morning.

Solid contact

Troy Hoffbauer connects with a pitch during wiffleball as part of the Upper Sandusky boys basketball team’s Olympics events Saturday night.

