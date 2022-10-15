The biggest crunch

Tami Baumberger, Wyandot County SNAP-ed program assistant, was joined by Upper Sandusky Headstart, East Elementary, Carey preschool and Union preschool students through a video call to learn about the Great Lakes Apple Crunch and the importance of eating healthy foods Thursday morning. After reading a short story and learning a song about apples, students were given an apple and invited to all take a bite at the exact same time. Baumberger told the students she wanted to make the biggest apple crunch in the county. The event was part of a celebration of National Farm to School month and in support of local farmers.

Daily Chief-Union/Saige Thornley