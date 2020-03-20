Still no positive test as of Thursday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, no positive test results have been reported for Wyandot County.

In the State of Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting 119 confirmed cases in 24 counties.

For specific information, including a list of counties impacted, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/

Remember that the best thing to do in the face of COVID-19 is to take precautions:

 Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air dry hands.

 Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

 Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

 Stay home when you are sick.

 Avoid contact with people who are sick.

 Clean ³high-touch² surfaces daily. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks and tablets.

Current State of Ohio restrictions as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday:

 Order to limit and/or prohibit mass gatherings of 50 or more with a recommendation to limit mass gathering to less than 10 individuals.

 Order the closure of all K-12 schools until April 3.

 Order to require health screening for admission to state operated psychiatric hospitals or to department of youth services facilities.

 Order limiting the sale of food and beverages, and alcohol to carry-out and delivery.

 Order to limit access to Ohio¹s jails and detention facilities.

 Closure of the polling locations in the state of Ohio.

 Order to close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks until further notice.

 Order to limit access to Ohio¹s nursing homes and similar facilities.

 Order for the management of non-essential surgeries and procedures throughout Ohio.

 Order to close barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors.

 Closure of 181 Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar locations and 52 Ohio BMV drive examination stations.

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine signed a proclamation authorizing the Ohio National Guard to assist organizations that need help with the normal operations of distributing food and supplies. The governors office also encourages business owners to begin taking the temperatures of every employee when they arrive at work. Any employee with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher should self-quarantine with members of their household.

At this time, Ohio libraries are not ordered to be closed, however, if they remain open it is recommended they find a way to deliver services that does not bring people together.

Currently Wyandot County Public Health recommends the following resources for additional information:

 ODH Information Line: 833-4-ASK-ODH.

 The state website: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

 The Center for Disease Control’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.