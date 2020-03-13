Schools make plans for 3 week closure

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By DC-U staff

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that all schools in Ohio will be closed to students for three weeks from March 16 to April 5 to try to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Area schools are still deciding what measures to take during the layoff and how best to assist students while they are away from the classroom.

Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools

After originally planning to close at the end of the day Monday, Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools decided that Friday would be the last day before the state-mandated three-week spring break order by DeWine

Students took all of their belongings home so schools could be deep-cleaned during the closure and so that they could continue to be educated.

For students with access to the internet, especially high school students, instruction and feedback will be delivered online. Those without internet will receive classroom-specific paper packets that will be available for drop-off and pick-up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at all four building locations: the East gymnasium main entrance, South gymnasium, Union School auditorium and the high school Room 401 through the main entrance.

As much as possible, work will be completed online, but for those who need to pick up or drop off packets but cannot make the scheduled times, alternatives are possible. Parents may communicate with teachers through email, with addresses available on the school website at www.usevs.org/DistrictContacts.aspx.

The district plans to provide food services during the closure, with more information to become available Monday. Updates will be available through the district’s social media pages and through its website.

Carey Exempted Village

Local School District

The Carey Exempted Village Local School District will have blizzard bag days Monday through Wednesday. The Blizzard Bag options are available online, and paper packets will be provided for those who do not have home internet access.

The Blizzard Bag assignments will be listed as third quarter assignments. Students have until March 27 to turn in all third-quarter assignments.

“Teachers will be coming into the building for limited times over the next three weeks and they’ll be using our resources to help make sure the kids continue with their education,” Carey Superintendent Michael Wank said.

Staff members will be trained by those in the technology department and provided a tool kit with information on electronic computer-based education. All students in grades 6-12 should have Chromebooks with them, and elementary student parents should pick up a Chromebook sometime next week.

By visiting the school’s website www.careyschools.org, teachers will work with students through the website, and students can submit their homework via online portals. Those completing paper homework can drop it off at various secure drop-off points at the school.

Grab-and go breakfast and lunches will be provided for those who heavily depend on the school for food. Those who are interested can sign up on a Google document, Carey Student Meals, for a pickup form on the website. The meals may be picked up at the back of the cafeteria between 9-11 a.m. starting next Wednesday. They will continue as needed.

Mohawk Local School District

Despite initial reports, Mohawk Local Schools will not be in session March 16. Students will not report to school March 16, but all staff will be required to work as a professional development day to prepare a variety of learning opportunities for students.

The school will receive additional guidance Monday from state and local officials and any additional recommendations may decide changes to Mohawk’s educational plan moving forward.

Beginning Monday through April 3, all sports contests, practices, student events and activities are canceled. All sporting events and student activities scheduled after April 3 will be discussed at a later time with guidance from local and state authorities.

Mohawk Schools will begin to offer “grab and go” lunches for all students. Lunches can be picked up at the school’s main entrance from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning Monday. Lunches will be available Monday through Friday during the closure. A request has been submitted with the state to host additional lunch locations and if approved, Mohawk will begin to offer lunches off-site at various locations. More information will be provided on lunch services as it becomes available.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the elementary at 419-927-2595, the middle/high school at 419-927-6222 or the administration office at 419-927-2414.

Wynford Local School District

The Wynford Local School District has not yet officially decided the format of the three-week school closure. Students will not report to the school Monday, but an administration and a second staff meeting will be held to discuss next steps and to determine the schools plan during the closure, according to Superintendent Fred Fox.

Fox said at this time the school does not plan to provide food services to students with food insecurity as the governor’s office has instructed districts to treat the three-week break as an extended spring break.

Wynford will provide up-to-date information as it becomes available on its website, wynfordroyals.org.

Riverdale Local Schools

Board members, at a special informational meeting Friday evening, learned of the Riverdale Local School District’s plans to take advantage of online capabilities to send lessons to students.

While still awaiting guidelines from the Ohio Department of Education during the state-mandated closing, Superintendent Jeff Young said administrators will be meeting with teachers next week to outline their educational plans.

One plan being proposed, at the suggestion of a teacher, is for teachers to prepare video lessons for students, which they can access through computer platforms.

Because not all teachers are up to speed on these platforms, Monday will be used as a time for teachers to train one another on producing videos.

For students who don’t have internet access, especially in rural areas of the district, teachers will be expected to provide hard copies of the content. Young said a survey noted up to 30% of Riverdale students don’t have access to the internet.

“That’s a hurdle we’re looking to get over right now,” Young said.

Students will be notified next week about how assignments will be received.

For those requiring hard copies of content, he suggested there could be a drive-through at the school. The same could be used for school lunches, which Riverdale plans to provide to the 34% of students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.

For those unable to come to the school, the superintendent said he already has received calls from community members and churches offering to help.

Young said students with questions will be able to reach teachers through voice mail and email. School officials also will check voice mail on a regular basis, he said.

One thing the school staff won’t have to worry about while school is closed is getting paid. The board unanimously agreed that the salaried teachers and all hourly employees, as well as those on supplemental contracts, will continue to receive their pay and benefits.

Angeline School and Industries

Angeline School also will be closed to students Monday, although Angeline Superintendent Todd Dilley said all adult services will remain open as long as the state allows to help ease the burden on area caregivers.

Dilley also said upcoming events for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month have been canceled. Today’s sensory-friendly movie at the Star Theatre has been canceled, as have all movie showings this weekend at the Star Theatre. The Developmental Disabilities Awareness Breakfast March 27 also has been canceled. Dilley said a family connect and share night March 31 discussing autism strategies and resources at the Upper Sandusky Community Library is expected to be canceled as well.