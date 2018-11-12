Local veteran uniforms displayed Posted on November 12, 2018 0 Submitted photo The Wyandot County Museum opened its doors this weekend to celebrate Veterans Day by filling its rooms with numerous uniforms, military memorabilia and information from Wyandot County veterans dating back to the Civil War. The Wyandot County Historical Society participated in the Bells of Peace on Sunday, an international ringing of bells at 11 a.m. to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.