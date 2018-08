CAREY — In a special meeting on Thursday, Carey Village Council voted to place two barricades on the “S” curve on Blue Devil Parkway that travels through Memorial Park. The motion was approved following an unanimous vote to rescind a previously approved motion to turn the road known as Blue Devil Parkway — the road traveling from Worrello Street through Memorial Park — into a one-way street during school hours — one hour before the start of school to an hour after school — and barricade the northeast entrance/exit to the school parking lot.