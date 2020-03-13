Health Dept: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By CALLAN PUGH

City editor

As concerns over the spread of coronavirus escalate, there are no confirmed cases in Wyandot County according to Wyandot County Public Health’s Director of Environmental Health, Jeffrey Ritchey. The Ohio Department of Health as of Friday afternoon reported 13 confirmed cases in the state and 159 persons under investigation in the state whose laboratory results are pending.

Public Health Nurse Jamie Crawford said the health department is currently recommending regular hand washing. She said airborne droplets could linger and land on surfaces, which can be picked up on the hands. She said people also should avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth or handling food with unwashed hands, similar to recommendations for avoiding the cold and flu. Hands should be washed with soap for at least 20 seconds.

When out in public, Crawford said the recommended distance is 3-6 feet between people and though it may be slightly uncomfortable, it is important for people to expand their personal bubbles for the time being. It is best to avoid close contact with individuals who are sick as well.

And just like in the case of any other sickness, Crawford said, regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are regularly touched, such as doorknobs is the best way to prevent the spread of disease. She said it is important that individuals be observant of surroundings.

Ritchey said it isn’t totally clear yet when a person infected with coronavirus becomes contagious, but he said it is either just before or at the time symptoms appears. Crawford said those who are feeling sick should stay home when feeling ill, even if only exhibiting cold symptoms to avoid coughing and sneezing in public areas and potentially passing illness on to others. It is recommended people cover their coughs and sneezes with a tissue, which they should then throw away.

In addition to the above suggestions, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office has also suggested Ohio residents avoid large gatherings, use online transactions when possible and avoid visiting nursing homes, especially when sick.

DeWine’s office also said those who have an older person in their home or someone with compromised health, such as asthma, should understand that the biggest threat to them may be family members bringing the virus into the home. It was also suggested that those who are older should think twice about an upcoming trip.

Ritchey said an algorithm is currently in place for testing to determine if a person should receive a test or not, if they arefeeling ill, because of limited test availability. In the case that a person suspects they might have COVID-19, they will be deemed eligible based on the guidelines which include exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, potential exposure to the virus if a health care worker or through travel to certain areas or contact with a person who has a confirmedcase of COVID-19.

Crawford said the algorithm comes from the Ohio Department of Health and is adopted from the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever and symptoms of a lower respiratory disease including coughing and difficulty breathing.

Once a person is deemed to have symptoms, the algorithm looks at if the person is a healthcare worker or if they have come into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days. She said at that point it would automatically mean a person would be tested.

If a person is not a healthcare worker or hasn’t had confirmed contact with a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, the travel habits are considered. Crawford said recent travel that would warrant a test currently involves areas with a level two travel advisory including China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan as of Thursday. If a person has traveled to these areas and is sick enough of be hospitalized they are given a respiratory panel to test for other illnesses including the flu and a range of other respiratory illnesses. In the case that those tests come back negative, Crawford said, a specimen will then be collected to test to see if the person has COVID-19.

Crawford said if a person is deemed not sick enough to be hospitalized but is showing symptoms they will not be tested and a self-quarantine will be recommended. She said individuals in this instance will be asked to monitor their temperature and the next steps will involve treating the symptoms including controlling the fever and helping with cough. Crawford also said hydration is an important part of the treatment process of respiratory diseases and flu due to the increased likelihood of losing fluids from sweat from high temperatures and from harder breathing, coughing, sneezing and runny nose.

In the case that a patient has symptoms but has not traveled and is not a health care worker, but appears to have pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, which is proven by a chest x-ray, the patient will then also be given a respiratory panel, which if negative and the person is deemed sick enough to be hospitalized, would also result in the person receiving the COVID-19 test.

According to Wyandot Memorial Hospital CEO Ty Shaull and Vice President of Nursing and Quality Valerie Schalk, testing for COVID-19 also can be conducted at WMH under the same criteria and a medical provider may also order a COVID-19 test if they determine their patient is truly in need of the test.

When asked about potential costs associated with testing associated with COVID-19, both the health department and hospital said not enough information was available at this time regarding specific costs of tests and if there may be state or federal funds available to help with any such costs.

Shaull and Schalk said anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus disease should call their medical provider’s office for guidance and said those without a medical provider may call UrgentCare at 419-294-4991, ext. 2126, or the hospital’s emergency department at 419-294-4991, ext. 2225. The health department also may be contacted at 419-294-3852 ext. 216.

“We encourage folks who believe they may have COVID-19 to phone ahead so staff members can take extra precautions to protect other patients and themselves,” Shaull and Schalk said in an email. “We are paying close attention to the protection of our healthcare workers on the front lines. They are the most valuable resource when it comes to treating and stopping the spread of the virus. We want to make sure they have the personal protective equipment, training and support they need to provide care to patients.”

Ritchey also said in the case a person would be diagnosed with COVID-19, individuals that had come in contact with that person would be notified and recommended to observe a 14-day quarantine. He said from the research he had seen, if a person does get COVID-19 they have a potential to spread the disease to 2-4 people.

Ritchey said the state’s response to the virus has been aimed at slowing the spread of the disease and protecting groups most vulnerable to the disease: the elderly (ages 50 and up), those who are immunocompromised and individuals with health conditions.

He said children and young adults might still get sick but typically aren’t being hospitalized, but said measures taken such as canceling mass gathering and stringent visitation guidelines such as in the case of nursing homes is aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus so the healthcare system is not completely overwhelmed.

“If it saves lives, its worth it,” Ritchey said. “The bottom line is, public health is here to protect the public’s health.”

He said the health department is working closely with the entire medical community to provide the best resources and information to the community and to community groups. Individuals with questions may contact the health department at 419-294-3852, ext. 216, and Ritchey also suggests referring to the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634) or online at coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. Those with questions may also contact Wyandot Memorial Hospital at 419-294-4991, ext. 2267.