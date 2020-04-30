Health Dept: 24 lab confirmed, 1 probable case

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 25 coronavirus cases, including 24 lab confirmed cases and one probable case in Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, there is one current hospitalization, two deaths and 14 recoveries.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay at home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 17,303 confirmed and probable cases, 3,421 hospitalizations and 937 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current Ohio Department of Health Orders and Governor DeWine’s executive orders visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/resources/public-health-orders/public-health-orders.

Find additional information by calling the ODH information line at 833-4-ASK-ODH and on the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.