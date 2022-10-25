Falcons with 2, Rams with 1 on boys All-NCOSA 1st team

Upper Sandusky’s Patyon Randall and Riverdale’s Ben Schlarb and Landon Holland were named boys All-North Central Ohio Soccer Association first-team selections as released last week.

Randall, a senior midfielder and defender, led the Rams in assists with 14 while finishing second in goals with 12, giving him a team-best 38 points on the season.

Schlarb, a senior defender, has led a Riverdale defense that has allowed 2.17 goals per match against a challenging schedule. Holland, a junior goalkeeper, has made 51 saves this season and has been a part of two shutouts.

Second-team honorees included Upper Sandusky’s Trenton Pryor and Riverdale’s Cam Altvater and Will Clark.

Pryor, a junior defenseman, scored one goal and was a big part of the Rams allowing just 2.78 goals per match with one shutout.

Clark, a sophomore, midfielder and forward, has scored three goals and leads the team with five assists for 11 points. Altvater, a junior forward, is the Falcons’ leading scorer with 10 goals and has added three assists for a team-best 23 points.

Honorable mention went to Upper Sandusky’s Gabe Randall, Holden Daris and Conner Beidelschies, as well as Riverdale’s Ethan Elwood.

Gabe Randall, a sophomore midfielder and defender, scored nine goals with five assists for 23 points. Daris, a junior midfielder, led the Rams with 13 goals while adding nine assists for 35 points. Beidelschies, a sophomore forward, scored 12 goals and had two assists for 26 points.

Liberty-Benton sophomore midfielder Garrett Nealis was named the NCOSA player of the year with 17 goals and 13 assists for 47 points this season.

The Eagles’ Aaron Troyer was named coach of the year after leading his team to a 4-0-1 record to win the NCOSA championship. Liberty-Benton finished 11-4-3 overall.

All-North Central Ohio Soccer Association boys

First team: Brendan Jameson, sr., m, Ada; Carter Conley, sr., f, Ada; Payton Randall, sr., m/d, Upper Sandusky; Mike Bixler, sr., d, Cory-Rawson; Landon Holland, jr., gk, Riverdale; Ben Schlarb, sr., d, Riverdale; Seth Gregory, soph., m, Van Buren; Jackson Gregory, sr., gk, Van Buren; Garrett Nealis, soph., m, Liberty-Benton; Reid Thomas, jr., d, Liberty-Benton; Caleb Collert, sr., f, Liberty-Benton.

Second team: Logan Jolliff, soph., f, Ada; Trenton Pryor, jr., d, Upper Sandusky; Wilson Garmatter, jr., m, Cory-Rawson; Keegan Puthoff, jr., f/m, Cory-Rawson; Cam Altvater, jr., f, Riverdale; Will Clark, soph., m/f, Riverdale; Andon Keckler, jr., d, Van Buren; Alec Busey, soph., d, Van Buren; Ian Rath, sr., d, Liberty-Benton; Trevor Ferris, soph., d, Liberty-Benton; Brice Fox, soph., m, Liberty-Benton.

Honorable mention: Brayden Hunsiker, jr., d, Ada; Gabe Randall, soph., m/d, Upper Sandusky; Holden Daris, jr., m, Upper Sandusky; Conner Beidelschies, soph., f, Upper Sandusky; Grant Wilson, sr., d, Cory-Rawson; Carson Skulina, jr., f/m, Cory-Rawson; Ethan Elwood, soph., m/f, Riverdale; Aiden Reisen, soph., m, Van Buren; Dillan Blosser, jr., m, Van Buren; Will Niese, soph., m, Liberty-Benton; Aiden hatch, fr., f, Liberty-Benton.

Player of the year: Garrett Nealis, Liberty-Benton.

Coach of the year: Aaron Troyer, Liberty-Benton.