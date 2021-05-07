Doughnuts for a good cause Posted on May 7, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Sue Humer, president of the Mohawk Community Service Club, sold doughnuts with her husband Henry to support the club’s community service efforts Friday afternoon in front of the Sycamore UCC church in Sycamore. Approximately 225 dozen doughnuts were made and frosted by the club Thursday night and Friday morning at the Melmore fire station in Melmore. Doughnuts are $7 for a dozen or $4 for a half dozen and they will continue to be sold today at Sycamore UCC from 7 a.m. until sold out. Funds raised from the sale support the club’s scholarships and people in the community. Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger Spread the Love - Share this Post!