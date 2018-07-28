Home Featured Businesses hold S Sandusky Block Rally

Downtown businesses and organizations in Upper Sandusky provided a wide variety of entertainment for area residents.

All proceeds from the three hour event were donated to the local non-profit Hannah’s House.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

