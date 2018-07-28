Businesses hold S Sandusky Block Rally Posted on July 28, 2018 0 0 8 Sawyer Treadway rolls some oversized dice outside the Wyandot County Council on Aging Friday during the South Sandusky Block Rally. Prizes were awarded to anyone who rolled a straight or better on three tries.YahtzeeThe inflatable shark slide provided by Saull Law Offices was a big hit Friday during the South Sandusky Block Rally.Shark baitRoger Miller and Matt Orians from Mizick Miller manned the grill in the NAPA parking lot Friday during the South Sandusky Block Rally. They came prepared with 300 hot dogs but had to purchase at least 100 more due to the large turnout of rally attendees.Hot dogs aplentyAbe Cramer provided some musical entertainment in the early afternoon during the South Sandusky Block Rally on Friday. Cramer played outside the Wyandot County Council on Aging.Crooning Downtown businesses and organizations in Upper Sandusky provided a wide variety of entertainment for area residents. All proceeds from the three hour event were donated to the local non-profit Hannah’s House. Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger