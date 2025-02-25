Youth wrestling tournament Sunday



The 10th annual Cory Washburn Memorial Wrestling Tournament is Sunday at Upper Sandusky Middle School.

Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. All wrestlers must be checked in by 8:30 a.m.

Weigh-ins are 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Upper Sandusky athletic complex. Coaches can call in weights for wrestlers more than 20 miles from Upper Sandusky to m.luikart@yahoo.com before Thursday.

Divisions are 6 and younger, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. All weight classes are determined based on entries.

Wrestling is modified high school rules with two 1 1/2-minute periods. All starts are in neutral position. Sudden death overtime is one minute.

Trophies will be awarded for first-place individuals. Those in second through fourth place receive medals. There will be team awards for first through third place with a minimum of 15 wrestlers.

The entry fee is $25 per wrestler. All sign-ups must be done in advance. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Wrestlers must wear a singlet or shorts and a T-shirt. No sweatpants are permitted.

Hot food and drinks will be served all day. Admission is$5 for adults and $2 for children, with those 5 and younger free.

For more information, call, text or email Luikart at 419-721-0196.