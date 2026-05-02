Sandra Fox

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ARLINGTON — Sandra Lee Fox, 73, of Carey, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Visitation for Sandra is 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Williamstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Sandra to the family c/o Crates Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.coldrenrates.com.

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