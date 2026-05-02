David Knoll

CAREY — David Craig Knoll, 58, of Wharton, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by those he loved.

Visitation for David is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. David’s celebration of life service is 11 a.m. Monday in the Wharton Church of God, 108 Cass St., Wharton, OH 43359. Interment will follow in the Wharton-Richland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s honor to the church or Cancer Patient Services.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory can be shared with David’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

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