Deborah Berger

Deborah R. Berger, age 51, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, moved to live with Jesus on Wednesday, April 28, 2026, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

Visitations for Deborah R. Berger will be held on Monday, May 4, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Trinity Evangelical Church at 108 Malabar Dr., Upper Sandusky, followed by a Time of Rejoicing after the conclusion of visitations. This service will be led by Pastor Jim Stauffer.

The family encourages those in attendance on Monday to dress in what makes them comfortable and to feel free to wear bright colors, as they are celebrating the life of a woman who loved color.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to support the work of those who serve in the mission field, and can be forwarded to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

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