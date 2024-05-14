Upper Sandusky 10U softball teams continue play

Riverdale Blue topped Upper Sandusky Lady Rams White 5-1 in a 10U fastpitch softball game Wednesday.

Offensively for Riverdale Blue: Kendra L., 1 run; Eva S., single, 1 run; Cassadee O., single, RBI, 2 runs; Peyton N., single, RBI, 1 run; Zoey N., single, RBI; Ottalee S., single, RBI; Macie L, single; Kendall R., single; Kimberly M., single.

Offensively for Upper Sandusky White (0-1): Flo Lindeman, single, 1 run; Reese Leightey, single, RBI; Mia Beeler, single.

———

ARLINGTON — Arlington defeated Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Black in a 10U fastpitch softball game Wednesday.

Offensively for Upper Sandusky Black (1-1): Lexi Lamb, single, 1 run; Vendi Piacentino, 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Caroline Garvin, single, home run, 3 RBIs, 1 run; Vaida Piacentino, single; Sawyer Gibson-Swartz, single.

Pitching for Upper Sandusky Black: Jersey Miller (L), 3 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 5 strikeouts; Va. Piacentino, 1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout.

———

DOLA — Hardin Northern Black used a big inning to run away with a 14-2 victory against Upper Sandusky Lady Rams Orange in a 10U fastpitch softball game Wednesday.

Offensively for Upper Sandusky Orange (0-2): Meredith Karcher, single, triple, RBI, 1 run; Emma Orians, single, RBI; Lily Schirmer, 1 run.

Pitching for Upper Sandusky Orange: Karcher, 0 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs.