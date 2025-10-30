Yvonne Brown

BUCYRUS — Yvonne Amelia Brown, 74, of Nevada, passed away Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at home following a seven month battle with a rare form of brain cancer.

The family will receive family and friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Paul Fahrbach as celebrant and burial to follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. A scripture service will be led by her brother, Deacon Julius Fritz, at 3:45 p.m. Sunday following the visitation.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff from Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Vancrest and Freedom Caregivers. Their compassion and kindness was exceptional.

The family suggests memorials be in the form of contributions to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial (Upper Sandusky) and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.

