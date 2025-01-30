William James

William L. James, age 86, of Forest, died Jan. 28, 2025, at Serenity Spring Senior Living at Arlington.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Douglas Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Hardin County Honor Guard.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

